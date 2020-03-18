|
Eva B. Hamilton
Stuarts Draft - Eva Shirley (Fitzgerald) Benson Hamilton, 90, widow of George Matthew Hamilton, of Stuarts Draft, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her residence.
She was born March 31, 1929 in Nelson County, a daughter of the late Golden and Ruth (Layton) Fitzgerald.
Mrs. Hamilton was a member of Greenville Baptist Church.
Family members include three daughters and a son-in-law, Dotty Benson Coffey of Stuarts Draft, Shirley Benson Fauber of Chincoteague, and Judy and Jim Moore of Charleston, SC; a daughter-in-law, Martha Hamilton; four sisters, Margie "Jane" Houser, Doris "Gin" Sweet, Betty Thacker (Fred), and Rebecca "Jodie" Truxell (Carlton); six grandchildren, Shelly Coffey Tierney (Jim), Sterling Fauber (Mady), Keagen Moore, Aaron Hamilton (Fanny), Adam Hamilton (Camron), and Andrew Hamilton; 10 great grandchildren, Jack and Owen Tierney, Manny, Christian, and Sebi Fauber, Mack, Noah, and Trace Hamilton, Matt and Mike Hamilton; a special nephew, Leon Hamilton (Julie); many nieces and nephews; and special neighbors, Gail and Scott Coyner.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Wallace Benson; a son, Bobby Hamilton; five brothers, Alton Fitzgerald, Wallace Fitzgerald, Ernest Fitzgerald, Elvin Fitzgerald, and Wilber Fitzgerald; two sisters, Sibyl Coyner and Bertha McClung; a son-in-law, Grover Coffey; and a grandson, Bobby Joe Hamilton.
A private graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Augusta Memorial Park.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020