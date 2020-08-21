Eva Dare McManama
Raphine - Eva went to be with her Lord on August 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. Eva was the wife of Homer McManama.
She was born September 5, 1923 in Montebello, a daughter of the late James Frank and Lula (Sprouse) Fitzgerald.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia (Ray) Ramsey and brothers, Frank (Betty Bell), Robert (Naomi) and Wilson (Myrtle).
She is survived by her children, Linda (Dale) Jones and Wayne (Barbara) McManama; her grandchildren, Jami Cooke, Jennifer (Doug) Campbell, Karen (V.J.) Dedrick, and Jason McManama; great grandchildren, Jacob and Rebekah Dedrick, Heather and Draven McManama; and a great, great grandchild, Collin McGovern.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.