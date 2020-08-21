1/1
Eva Dare Mcmanama
1923 - 2020
Eva Dare McManama

Raphine - Eva went to be with her Lord on August 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. Eva was the wife of Homer McManama.

She was born September 5, 1923 in Montebello, a daughter of the late James Frank and Lula (Sprouse) Fitzgerald.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia (Ray) Ramsey and brothers, Frank (Betty Bell), Robert (Naomi) and Wilson (Myrtle).

She is survived by her children, Linda (Dale) Jones and Wayne (Barbara) McManama; her grandchildren, Jami Cooke, Jennifer (Doug) Campbell, Karen (V.J.) Dedrick, and Jason McManama; great grandchildren, Jacob and Rebekah Dedrick, Heather and Draven McManama; and a great, great grandchild, Collin McGovern.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
540-885-7211
