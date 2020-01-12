Services
1936 - 2020
Grottoes - Eva Louise Good, 83, of Grottoes, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed music, flowers, and spending time with her family.

Eva was born on July 23, 1936, a daughter of the late Ellen J. (Saufley) and William Bryan Wonderley.

On Aug. 23, 1957, she was united in marriage to Donald A. Good, who survives.

Eva is also survived by a daughter, Missy Payne and husband, Gerald, of Chesapeake; sons, Tim Good and wife, Cindy, of Mt. Sidney, Joey Good and wife, Donna, of Mt. Sidney, and Steve Good and wife, Jennifer, of Mt. Sidney; brother, John Wonderley and wife, Jean, of Pilot, VA; nine grandchildren, Megan Good, Chris and Kaylor Greco, Laura Good, Brad Good, Hailey Good, Caleb Good, Carlie Good, Aiden Payne, and Micah Payne; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Sage Greco.

She is preceded in death by a sister and four brothers.

Burial will be private.

Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 215,Fishersville, VA 22939. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020
