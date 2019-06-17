Services
Bear Funeral Home
14 Green Hill Ln
Churchville, VA 24421
(540) 337-7188
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Lanning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Maxine Lanning

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eva Maxine Lanning Obituary
Eva Maxine Lanning

Staunton - Eva Maxine "Mac" (Hambleton) Lanning, 94, of Springhill Rd., died Sunday (June 16, 2019) in her home.

Born February 15, 1925 in Mt. Jackson, she was a daughter of the late Tobias Thomas Hambleton and Trinda Bessie (Rinker) Hambleton.

Prior to retirement, she was employed as a seamstress at Genesco. Maxine enjoyed making sure everyone had something to eat. She loved her roses, ice cream, and giving her advice on how to make macaroni and cheese. Maxine never met a stranger; she was a very special and caring person who will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her son, John Tobias "Toby" Lanning; a grandson, Jeremy Wayne Conner two sisters, Elizabeth Hambleton at age 16, and Jessie Frye; and a brother, Nevin Kirby Hambleton. Surviving are four daughters, Brenda Lanning of Edinburg, Donna Griffin and husband Jack of Churchville, Susan Conner and husband Larry of Churchville, and Kathy Harris of Staunton and Dickie Harris of West Augusta; a sister, Doll Delawder and husband Dick of Mount Jackson; a sister-in-law, Mary Edwards of Hampton; seven grandchildren, Christopher Lambert, Devona Cooper, Nathan Griffin, Eric Griffin, Crystal Conner, Joshua Harris and Pebbles Harris; and 11 great-grandchildren, Mia, Caleb, Cy, Alexander, Trysta, Eli, Jasmine, Dylan, Kaylee, Brantley and Rylee.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 19 in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens, officiated by Rev. Dennis Sites.

Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 17 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now