Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
540-885-7211
Evelyn Griffin
Churchville - Evelyn Louise (Sims) Griffin, 58, wife of Charles V. Griffin, of 350 Jerusalem Chapel Road, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.

She was born March 26, 1961, in Cambria County, PA, a daughter of the late George and Ethel Lillian (Kenney) Sims.

She was a member of the Fountain of Life Church of God of Prophecy and head of her Church of God of Prophecy district ladies' meetings.

She loved helping others, enjoyed making Easter eggs for her church, loved her crafts, and deeply loved her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, family members include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Joshua Paul Mullen of Maryland and Charles Andrew and Amanda Mullen of Craigsville; three daughters and a son-in-law, Jenette Louise Griffin of Timberville, Monica Gail and Matthew Carter of Verona, and Katie Lynn Griffin of Staunton; five brothers, John, Larry, Greg, Ken, and David Sims; three sisters, Carolyn Levine, Elaine Rodgers, and Lillian Feathers; 15 grandchildren, Joshua, Bryce, Aiden, Madison, Katlin, Tehya, Aiyana, Nova, Judah, Phillip, Selena, Samuel, Skyler, Easton, and Maggie; and a number of special friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Douglas "J.D." Sims.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Revs. Lewis McDaniel and David Smith. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Wayne Griffin, Robert Cash, David Chandler, Carl Griffin, John Sheaves, and David Powell.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 4 to June 7, 2019
