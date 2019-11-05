Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Goshen Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Goshen Baptist Church
Evelyn Marie Whitehill


1920 - 2019
Evelyn Marie Whitehill Obituary
Evelyn Marie Whitehill

Henrico - Evelyn Marie Whitehill 99, of Henrico, died November 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Cora Wilhelm; 3 brothers and 2 sisters (she is the last child of her parents). She is survived by her daughters, Gayle Daniels (Dan) and Nancy Civils (Dalton); 4 grandchildren, Trey Daniels, Rebecca Parker (Andrew), Gene Civils (Sabrina), and Adam Civils (Jamie); and 6 great-grandchildren. Evelyn was a graduate RN (retired) nurse from the original St. Luke's Hospital. She loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her beloved caregiver, Mavis Lewis and all of the staff with Capital Caring Hospice. The family received friends Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 5 to 7pm at Bliley's Staples Mill. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, November 6, 1pm at Goshen Baptist Church with a visitation 1 hr. before the service. Interment in Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019
