Evelyn Marie Whitehill
Henrico - Evelyn Marie Whitehill 99, of Henrico, died November 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Cora Wilhelm; 3 brothers and 2 sisters (she is the last child of her parents). She is survived by her daughters, Gayle Daniels (Dan) and Nancy Civils (Dalton); 4 grandchildren, Trey Daniels, Rebecca Parker (Andrew), Gene Civils (Sabrina), and Adam Civils (Jamie); and 6 great-grandchildren. Evelyn was a graduate RN (retired) nurse from the original St. Luke's Hospital. She loved all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her beloved caregiver, Mavis Lewis and all of the staff with Capital Caring Hospice. The family received friends Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 5 to 7pm at Bliley's Staples Mill. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, November 6, 1pm at Goshen Baptist Church with a visitation 1 hr. before the service. Interment in Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019