EVELYN P. MILLER
Fishersville - Evelyn Rose (Parrish) Miller, 94 , widow of Paul Douglas Miller, of 34 Truitt Lane, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Birch Gardens.
She was born June 18, 1924, in Guilford, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Clint and Dora Parrish.
Evelyn was a homemaker and mom and mammaw to many over her lifetime. She shared her home, her love and kindness, home cooked meals, and her love for Jesus.
She was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, who passed away on April 5, 2014, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Delmas Fuller; and a brother, Earl Parrish.
Family members include a daughter Connie (Lynwood) Burnett of Fishersville; a son, Paul Douglas, Jr., and a special daughter-in-law, (Wanda) Miller of Fishersville; two sisters, Jerry McBryde and Peggy (Bobby) McBryde; three grandchildren, Michael Burnett (Sarah), Jaime Lyn (Logan) Kelso, and Jeremy Maclam (Jennifer Simmons); and six great grandchildren, Grace Burnett, Presley Jo, Ryan Vanden and Whitley Belle Kelso, and Anthony and Jillian Maclam. She is also survived by a special friend, Betty Carbaugh and caregiver, Dianne Shiflett.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Augusta Memorial Park by the Rev. John Sullivan.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the caring staff at Birch Gardens and Shelby from Augusta Hospice.
"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." (Phillippians 4:13)
