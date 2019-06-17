Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Evelyn P. Miller Obituary
EVELYN P. MILLER

Fishersville - Evelyn Rose (Parrish) Miller, 94 , widow of Paul Douglas Miller, of 34 Truitt Lane, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Birch Gardens.

She was born June 18, 1924, in Guilford, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Clint and Dora Parrish.

Evelyn was a homemaker and mom and mammaw to many over her lifetime. She shared her home, her love and kindness, home cooked meals, and her love for Jesus.

She was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, who passed away on April 5, 2014, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Delmas Fuller; and a brother, Earl Parrish.

Family members include a daughter Connie (Lynwood) Burnett of Fishersville; a son, Paul Douglas, Jr., and a special daughter-in-law, (Wanda) Miller of Fishersville; two sisters, Jerry McBryde and Peggy (Bobby) McBryde; three grandchildren, Michael Burnett (Sarah), Jaime Lyn (Logan) Kelso, and Jeremy Maclam (Jennifer Simmons); and six great grandchildren, Grace Burnett, Presley Jo, Ryan Vanden and Whitley Belle Kelso, and Anthony and Jillian Maclam. She is also survived by a special friend, Betty Carbaugh and caregiver, Dianne Shiflett.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Augusta Memorial Park by the Rev. John Sullivan.

The family would like to say a special thanks to the caring staff at Birch Gardens and Shelby from Augusta Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.

"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." (Phillippians 4:13)
Published in The News Leader from June 17 to June 20, 2019
