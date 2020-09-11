1/
Evelyn S. Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn S. Harris

Staunton - Evelyn Marie (Sheets) Harris, 73, wife of Gerald Wayne Harris, of Staunton, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.

She was born October 3, 1946, in Buena Vista, a daughter of the late Vernon and Virginia (Mason) Sheets.

Prior to retirement, she was employed by Western State Hospital.

She loved cooking, crafts, singing, collecting angels, and watching the Pioneer Woman.

In addition to her husband, family members include a son Michael Harris of Maryland; a daughter, Evelyn Farid of Staunton; a sister, Barbara Gregory; three grandchildren, Rosey and Ava Farid of Staunton and Tabatha Harris of Stuarts Draft; and a great grandchild, Layla Harris.

She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Shirley Vanhooser and Brenda Sheets.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, in Thornrose Cemetery.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved