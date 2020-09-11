Evelyn S. Harris
Staunton - Evelyn Marie (Sheets) Harris, 73, wife of Gerald Wayne Harris, of Staunton, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.
She was born October 3, 1946, in Buena Vista, a daughter of the late Vernon and Virginia (Mason) Sheets.
Prior to retirement, she was employed by Western State Hospital.
She loved cooking, crafts, singing, collecting angels, and watching the Pioneer Woman.
In addition to her husband, family members include a son Michael Harris of Maryland; a daughter, Evelyn Farid of Staunton; a sister, Barbara Gregory; three grandchildren, Rosey and Ava Farid of Staunton and Tabatha Harris of Stuarts Draft; and a great grandchild, Layla Harris.
She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Shirley Vanhooser and Brenda Sheets.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, in Thornrose Cemetery.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
