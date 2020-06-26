Everette O. Craighead
1944 - 2020
Everette O. Craighead

Verona - Everette Oscar Craighead, 75, husband of Patricia (Sahms) Craighead of Verona, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Mr. Craighead was born on December 13, 1944 in Franklin County, Virginia, a son of the late Ralph C. and Trudy (Conner) Craighead.

Everette was a faithful member of Laurel Hill Baptist Church. He was a top salesman for Farm Bureau Insurance for many years, and also served as manager of their Leesburg office. He was later employed for many years as a salesman for Clayton Homes, and was self-employed as a Notary Public, and a mortgage closing agent.

In addition to his parents, Everette was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Craighead.

Everette is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia (Sahms) Craighead, whom he married on November 22, 1973. Also surviving is his daughter, Amy LeCheryl Craighead; two step-sons Anthony Musick and his wife Sherry, and Scott Musick and his wife Judy; a step-daughter, Carol Harrison and her husband Ben; siblings, James Craighead and his wife Lilly and family, Gene Craighead and his wife Joy and family, and Carol Hodges and her husband Marshall and family; four grandchildren, Tyler Musick, Rachel Harrison, Benjamin Harrison, IV, and Alexander Harrison; two step-grandchildren, Heather Smith and husband Doug, and Christopher Hewitt and wife Cheran; five step-great grandchildren, Kenley Smith, Everley Smith, Reed Smith, Clara Hewitt, and Cate Hewitt; his pet dog, "Su Su", and cat, "Sugar".

A private graveside service for family and close friends will be conducted in Shady Grove Cemetery, Weyers Cave.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Laurel Hill Baptist Church, Verona by Pastor Bill Davis.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Laurel Hill Baptist Church, 129 Old Laurel Hill Road, Verona, Virginia 24482 or the Wounded Warrior Project, Post Office Box 758540, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
