F. Keith Morris
Deerfield - Frank Keith Morris, 90, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 in Augusta Health.
Born December 15, 1928 in Baltimore, Md., he was a son of Daniel Anderson and Alpha Belle (Rowe) Morris. Shortly after his birth his family moved back to Deerfield where he spent the rest of his life. Keith graduated from Churchville High School and Dunsmore Business College and began working at Holsinger Lumber Company soon after college. He served in the Army for two years, including one year in Germany during the Korean War. Upon returning from the service he continued working at Holsinger Lumber Company until his retirement. He was a member of Deerfield Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Morris; a sister, Estelle Jones; and a brother-in-law, Cecil Jones. Surviving are his nephew, Dale C. Jones and wife Linda; his niece, June J. Fitzgerald and husband Gary, all of Staunton; two great nieces, Jennifer Campbell and husband Doug; and Karen Dedrick and husband V.J.; a great nephew, Nathan Fitzgerald and wife Liesel; two great-great-nephews, Jacob and Rowan; and one great-great-niece, Rebekah.
The family wishes to express many thanks to Keith's friend and caregiver, Joan Fink, whose wonderful care brought meaning and joy to the last years of his life.
A graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 8 in Deerfield Community Cemetery, Marble Valley Road, officiated by Pastor Merle Dodson. The family will receive friends in the Deerfield Community Center immediately following the service.
Memorials may be directed to Deerfield Baptist Church, 99 Marble Valley Road, Deerfield, VA 24432.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019