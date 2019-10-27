|
Fannie Yoder
Stautnon - Fannie Mae Yoder, 88, formerly of Staunton, died peacefully at the Mountain View Nursing Home at Aroda, Virginia, on October 26, 2019.
She was born August 15, 1931 in Hutchinson, Kansas, a daughter of the late Ben and Mary Yoder. Together they moved their family from Garnett, Kansas to Stuarts Draft, Virginia in 1946.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Beth Shifflett and husband Harven of Free Union, Lovina Yoder and husband Ernest of Rustburg, Esther Yoder and husband Robert of Long Island, Lucy Schrock and husband Alvin of Staunton, Eli Yoder and wife Ruth of Floyd who survives.
Survivors include a sister, Magdalena Schrock and husband Alvin of Cumberland brothers; Harve
y Yoder and wife Alma Jean of Harrisonburg, Sanford Yoder and wife Martha of San Carlos, Costa Rica.
She also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews.
Fannie Mae spent much time of her adult life in service and mission assignments, not only in the states but in Newfoundland, Belize and Paraguay, where she served as a nurse-midwife and delivered over 200 babies. While in Paraguay, she was instrumental in helping Nina, a special needs child, being brought to the states for care and whom she later adopted.
Fannie Mae received an RN degree from Eastern Mennonite College and Riverside Hospital in 1964. She was employed by Riverside Hospital and Mountain View Nursing Home, where she recently became a resident after having first been in assisted living at Blue Ridge Christian Home in Raphine.
She enjoyed music, art, gardening, reading and writing.
She was an active member of Pilgrim Christian Fellowship of Stuarts Draft, where a service will be held in her memory at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, led by ministers of the church. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:30 p.m. at the church on Monday, October 28, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pilgrim Brotherly Aid Fund, in care of Duane Weaver, Treasurer, 65 Milmont Drive, Stuarts Draft, Va. 24477.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019