Faye Yvonne Whitbeck
Waynesboro - Faye Yvonne (Bartley) Whitbeck, 72, of Waynesboro passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Waynesboro on July 4, 1946, a daughter of the late Alton Elmo and Nina Marie (Brooks) Bartley.
Faye worked as an inspector with G.E. until her retirement. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In her spare time, she greatly enjoyed spending time in the outdoors working on her garden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Franklin Whitbeck, Sr. and brothers, Jerry and Dale Bartley.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Katrina Wilson and husband, Frankie, Denise Clark and husband, David Woodson, and Jeff Snead and partner, Lyssa; brother, Roger Bartley; five grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00am on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes with Pastor Joey Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019