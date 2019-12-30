|
|
First Sergeant Raymond O. Wilkerson
Swoope - Raymond Overton Wilkerson, United States Marine Corps (retired), died at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation on 29 Dec 2019. He was 94 years old.
Born 30 July, 1925, in Staunton, he was the fifth and youngest son of the late Aldine Kemper and Eva Bell (Shiflett) Wilkerson. He enlisted in the Marine Corps during WWII and was part of the invasion force of the island of Okinawa. His military career spanned from WWII through the Korean Conflict and also the Vietnam War. He was medically retired from the Marine Corps in 1970 after 25 years of active service. Post military career, he returned to Augusta County and worked as a meat cutter at Houff's Grocery on West Beverley Street in Staunton for many years.
Surviving family members are his wife of over 73 years, Jean (Davis) Wilkerson and two sons, Master Sergeant (USAF Retired) Kem and wife Deborah of Chaska, MN; and Chief Master Sergeant (USAF Retired) Alan and wife Cynthia of Middlebrook, VA; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
He was the sole surviving member of his immediate family preceded in death by his parents and four older brothers who also served in and survived WWII, Aldine Jr. (Ikey) (USMC); James Edward (US Army); William Russell (USN); and Edgar Franklin (USMC).
Honoring his request, he was cremated and there will be no public services or visitation. Burial will be private in Thornrose Cemetery. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
A very special thank you to the caregivers from Home Instead, Verona that allowed Raymond to remain in his home for as long as possible.
Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.henryfuneralhome.net.
