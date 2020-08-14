Floyd Wilcher
Craigsville - Floyd Autrey Wilcher, 86, of Craigsville, VA went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the home of his son in Craigsville, VA.
He was born September 11, 1933 in Craigsville, the son of the late Tom Henry Wilcher and Nannie Pearl Harris Wilcher. Floyd was preceded in death by his wife Thades McLain Wilcher in 2001.
Floyd was formerly employed with the DuPont Corporation as a mechanic and a former boiler operator for both King's Daughter's Hospital and Augusta Correctional Center. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was a faithful member of Craigsville Holiness Church, Craigsville Volunteer Fire Department, and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed cutting firewood and he was known for being a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Floyd is survived by one son, Gary E. Wilcher and wife Susan of Craigsville, VA; five grandchildren, Crissy Tubbs and husband Josh, Clint and wife Heather Woods, Beth Woods, Staci Moran, Cody and wife Anna Wilcher; eleven great grandchildren; two brothers: Melvin Wilcher of Hayes, VA and William Wilcher and wife Juanita of Craigsville, VA; one sister, Helen Burke of Staunton, VA; other, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Hope Woods and husband Ricky; two brothers: Clyde and Clay Wilcher; three sisters Roselia Fitzgerald, Nannie Pearl McCutcheon, and Eunice Davis.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Craigsville Funeral Home with Pastor Garey Wilson officiating. Interment will be in Craigsville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Craigsville Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Craigsville Volunteer Fire Department or the Craigsville Holiness Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com
.