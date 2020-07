Forrest Christian ArehartWaynesboro - Forrest Christian Arehart passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Church on the Hill, 100 Foursquare Lane, Fishersville with Pastor Linda Kusse-Wolfe officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family requests all who plan to attend the service to please wear a facemask or one will be provided for you and to respect social distancing guidelines.