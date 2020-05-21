Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
1:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Staunton, VA
Frances E. Earehart

Frances E. Earehart Obituary
Frances E. Earehart

Goshen - Frances Marie (Earehart) Earehart, 99, widow of Bernard Hamilton Earehart, of Goshen, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Shenandoah Hospice House, Fishersville.

She was born March 31, 1921, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Clarence Albert, Sr., and Nannie Katherine (Nuffer) Earehart.

She was a member of Craigsville Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Albert Earehart, Jr.

Family members include a brother, Harold E. Earehart; a sister, Doris Brown; one niece and six nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Gwen Carr. Safe social distancing will be observed.

A private burial will be held at Thornrose Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 21 to May 24, 2020
