|
|
Frances E. Jones
Luray - Frances Edna Jones, 83, of Luray, formerly of Craigsville, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.
She was born on April 7, 1937, in Craigsville and was a daughter of the late William Roy Sprouse and Lena Sprouse Sayers.
Frances worked as a seamstress for 20 years at Stillwater and was a member of the Estaline Valley Church of the Nazarene in Craigsville.
Her husband, William Perry Jones, died on July 20, 2019.
She is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth Robin Mitchell and husband Wesley of Luray, Brenda Clifton of Craigsville, and Teresa Gregory of Waynesboro; two sons, Russell Baker and wife Kathy of Illinois, and William Billy Baker of Craigsville; a stepdaughter, Margaret Jones of Staunton; a stepson, Rondell Jones of Staunton; a sister, Helen Loise Gardner of Craigsville; 11 grandchildren, David Clifton and Jay Clifton, both of Craigsville, Misty Carter of Waynesboro, Jereamia Jones of Staunton, Brandi Baker and Rusty Baker, both of Illinois, and Wesley Mitchell, Dwayne Mitchell, Nina Kling, Felicia Roberts and Christina Jones, all of Luray; 15 great-grandchildren, Natalie Clifton, D.J. Clifton and Audrey Ingram, all of Craigsville, Blake Gibson, Hunter Rhea and Raven Rhea, all of Waynesboro, Eli Jones and Aiden Jones, both of Staunton, and Chase Mitchell, Maddi Jones, Abbi Jones, Willow Kling, Ava Roberts and J.W. Roberts, all of Luray, and Jacob Walker Jones, also of Luray, a special great-grandson, whom she raised; as well as Harvey Sprouse, who was raised as a brother, and Nellie Crummet, who was raised as a sister to her. She is also survived by a special niece, Bonnie Sprouse of Craigsville; a nephew, "Little Mick" Gardner of Craigsville; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Jones; and four grandchildren, Keri Beth Jones, Clint Carter, Charles "Duckie" Clifton and Josh Jones.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, at the Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Goshen by Pastor Billy Curry.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020