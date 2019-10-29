Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Edlin-Yancey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Edlin-Yancey


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Edlin-Yancey Obituary
Frances

Edlin-Yancey

Harrisonburg - Frances Ann Edlin-Yancey, 66, of Harrisonburg, passed away early Monday morning, October 28, 2019 at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

A memorial service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Bethlehem Brethren Church in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends from 12 - 2 pm, prior to the service.

Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.