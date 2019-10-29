|
|
Frances
Edlin-Yancey
Harrisonburg - Frances Ann Edlin-Yancey, 66, of Harrisonburg, passed away early Monday morning, October 28, 2019 at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
A memorial service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Bethlehem Brethren Church in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends from 12 - 2 pm, prior to the service.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019