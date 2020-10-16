Frances Jean Taliaferro Pearce
Frances Jean Taliaferro Pearce, 71 of 665 S. Main St. Mars Hill, NC lost her brief battle with lung cancer on Monday October 12, 2020 with her family at her bedside.
She was the firstborn child of Earnest and Ellen Taliaferro, born on Friday May 13, 1949. She was preceded in death by her father, two brothers Steven and Gregory Taliaferro and one nephew.
Jean is survived by her mother who made her home with her in Mars Hill the past two years. She is also survived by her son, Michael Malone and his partner Christine Sipe of Mars Hill, NC. Six grandchildren, Brandon McDonald and Kristy Taliaferro of Ruckersville VA, Savannah Malone and Summer Sipe of Asheville NC and Cody Sipe of Waynesboro VA. Four great grandchildren of Ruckersville VA and one great grandchild of Asheville NC. Jean is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Ella and Darrell Shipp of Bakersville NC. One niece, Shannon Thomas and her partner Wes Mongold of Staunton VA. Three great-nephews and one great-niece. She is also survived by a special friend Pete Gabriele.
There will be a Celebration of Jean's life on Saturday October 24, 2020 at 2pm at the Fifth Street United Brethren Church, 411 G Street, Staunton, VA. (Masks are optional)
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
or the American Legion Scholarship Fund in her memory.