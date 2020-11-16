Frances L. Truxell
Staunton - Frances (Link) Truxell, 97, of Staunton, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Augusta Health.
She was born August 27, 1923 in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Samuel Walter and Ella Leola (Hulvey) Truxell.
Prior to retirement, Frances was employed by Staunton Eye Clinic for many years. She was a volunteer for 16 years with King's Daughters' Hospital and the Augusta Medical Center Thrift Shop. Frances enjoyed sewing, needle work, and playing bridge.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church where she was involved in the Women's Circle.
Family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Wilbur Dale and Pamela Truxell of Staunton; two daughters and a son-in-law, Faye T. Woods of Staunton and Joyce T. and Michael Houff of Salem; eight grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Kay T. and Robert Miller; a son-in-law, James Woods; a brother, Raymond Link; five sisters, Delphia Meyerhoffer, Reba Campbell, Katherine Wiseman, Pauline Stover, and Elizabeth Link; and a sister-in-law, Gretchen Link.
All services will be private.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.