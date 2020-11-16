1/1
Frances L. Truxell
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances L. Truxell

Staunton - Frances (Link) Truxell, 97, of Staunton, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Augusta Health.

She was born August 27, 1923 in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Samuel Walter and Ella Leola (Hulvey) Truxell.

Prior to retirement, Frances was employed by Staunton Eye Clinic for many years. She was a volunteer for 16 years with King's Daughters' Hospital and the Augusta Medical Center Thrift Shop. Frances enjoyed sewing, needle work, and playing bridge.

She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church where she was involved in the Women's Circle.

Family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Wilbur Dale and Pamela Truxell of Staunton; two daughters and a son-in-law, Faye T. Woods of Staunton and Joyce T. and Michael Houff of Salem; eight grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Kay T. and Robert Miller; a son-in-law, James Woods; a brother, Raymond Link; five sisters, Delphia Meyerhoffer, Reba Campbell, Katherine Wiseman, Pauline Stover, and Elizabeth Link; and a sister-in-law, Gretchen Link.

All services will be private.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.





Published in The News Leader from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HENRY FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved