Garland Bros Funeral Home
75 Clinton Ave
Albany, NY 12210
(518) 434-3887
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
106 Stagecoach Road
Staunton, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
106 Stagecoach Road
Staunton, VA
View Map
Frances M. Hanable Obituary
Frances M. Hanable

Albany, NY - Frances Maebelle (Johnston) Hanable, 94, formerly of Staunton, of Albany, NY passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Staunton to the late James and Sarah (Jenkins) Johnston.

Mrs. Hanable had resided in Albany since 1966 and retired from Albany Medical Center with 30 years of service as a dietician.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and younger siblings.

Surviving are her children, one son, Hampton Hanable, Jr. (Frida); two daughters, Tiaicher "Mary" Bondy and Yvonne Green; three grandchildren and a great granddaughter; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Friday September 6, 2019 at Community Baptist Church at106 Stagecoach Road, Staunton. Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at St. Paul's Cemetery in Greenville.

Professional services entrusted to Kenneth L. Jones/McCutcheon's Funeral Home (540-886-2601).
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019
