Frances Pence Leach
Verona - Frances Pence Leach of Verona died Wednesday afternoon, August 14, 2019, in her home. She was born December 7, 1920, in Augusta County to Lee Christian and Edith Coffman Pence.
Mrs. Leach was a self-employed farmer and homemaker. In her leisure time she wrote family history and memories and composed music and lyrics, including those for several cantatas.
Mrs. Leach was a member of Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church, Staunton. She directed the Youth Choir for almost forty years and sang in the Adult Choir.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Leach was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 73 years, M. Reginald Leach.
Surviving are three sons, Charles M. and his wife Helen Marie of Verona, Frederick P. and his wife Vrla of Staunton, and Laurence O. and his wife Margo of Staunton; two daughters, Rosemary L. Spell and Susan L. St. Clair, both of Verona. The seven surviving grandchildren are Kenneth M. Leach, Kimberley L. Toman and her husband Shawn, Ashley S. Leach, and Erika C. Leach, all of Staunton, Carol L. Rollins and her husband Mark of King George, Andrew P. Leach and his friend Tara King of Pungoteague, and Lee C. St. Clair and his wife Kendra of Verona. Also surviving are eleven great-grandchildren, Joshua Nixon and his wife Amy, John Michael Nixon and his wife Ellie, Chapman and Jordan Toman, Ryan and Reid Leach, Niall Hurt, Jacob Rollins, and Maxton, Mason, and Christian St. Clair; and three great-great-grandchildren, Hayden, Cooper, and Finley Nixon. A brother, Clinton Western and his wife Nancy Lee of Vinton, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Reginald Spell and Nelson St. Clair, Jr.
The family will receive friends at Bear Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, August 17.
A funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Derek Boggs at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 19, at Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church with interment in the church cemetery following the service.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth, Ashley, and Andrew Leach; Lee St. Clair, Shawn, Chapman, and Jordan Toman; Joshua and John Michael Nixon; and Mark Rollins. Honorary pallbearers will be Rollin Lee Baker, Dave Carroll, Philip Coffman, Mike Cox, Don Dixon, Charlie Johnson, Ernie Landes, Gerry Sutton, and Ricky and Larry Gene Western.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to either the Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church General Fund, 2733 Spring Hill Road, Staunton, VA 24401, the Pleasant View Cemetery Fund at the church address, or the Verona Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 348, Verona, VA 24482.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019