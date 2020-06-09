Frances R. Pryor
Staunton - Frances Marie (Ransome) Pryor, 77, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
She was born January 30, 1943, in Augusta County, to the late Earl Armstead Ransome and Nancy (Brown) Ransome.
She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Jack and Ruby Dell Huggard. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Charles F. Pryor; two sisters and one brother.
She is survived by two daughters, Valerie M. Pryor and Renee L. Pryor; two grandchildren, Kayden J. Jackson and Shanya N. Edwards; one immediate and special cousin, Mrs. Linda Darcus; and her beloved animals, Batman, Cotton, Kitty, and Rainey.
Frances was God's love in motion. A complete and beautiful mother, friend, sister, and wife.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 in Fairview Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Staunton - Frances Marie (Ransome) Pryor, 77, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
She was born January 30, 1943, in Augusta County, to the late Earl Armstead Ransome and Nancy (Brown) Ransome.
She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Jack and Ruby Dell Huggard. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Charles F. Pryor; two sisters and one brother.
She is survived by two daughters, Valerie M. Pryor and Renee L. Pryor; two grandchildren, Kayden J. Jackson and Shanya N. Edwards; one immediate and special cousin, Mrs. Linda Darcus; and her beloved animals, Batman, Cotton, Kitty, and Rainey.
Frances was God's love in motion. A complete and beautiful mother, friend, sister, and wife.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 in Fairview Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2020.