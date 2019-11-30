|
Frances S. Marshall
Staunton - Frances Smiley Marshall, 95, wife of the late Harold B. Marshall, passed away peacefully at Oak Grove Manor on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
She was born June 1, 1924 in Fishersville, VA, a daughter of the late James I. Smiley and Virginia Elizabeth Hanger Smiley.
She graduated from Fishersville High School in 1942 and was the class president. She worked at the A&P Grocery Store until she married Harold in 1958, then became a full time homemaker.
She spent her life serving others and her family. She loved people and animals. She worked as a volunteer at the SPCA Benefit Shop in downtown Staunton. She and Harold had a food pantry in their home, through their church at Fishersville Baptist Church and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. They delivered food to many.
She was a member of Fishersville Baptist Church and taught Sunday School to the Ladies' Senior Saints Class for many years. She loved all those ladies.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mabel Perry and three brothers, Raymond Smiley, James I. Smiley, Jr. and Thomas Smiley.
She is survived by a daughter, Rita Lynn Marshall Shaver and her husband, Kevin of Verona; a son, Daniel Alan Marshall and wife, Sharon of Fishersville; four grandsons, Kyle Shaver and his wife, Gabby of Waynesboro, Ian Marshall and his wife, Anna of Portland Oregon, Aaron Shaver of Baltimore, Maryland and Ira Bronson Marshall of Waynesboro; five great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Landon, Emmett Shaver and 15-month old twin boys; numerous special nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Fishersville Baptist Church by Pastor John Hamric. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Henry Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P. O. Box 937, Verona, VA, 24482 or Augusta Regional SPCA, P. O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA, 24402.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019