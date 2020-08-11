Frances Wentz Taber
Tallahassee, FL - May 27, 1940 - July 23, 2020
Frances Wentz Taber, age 80, passed away on July 23, 2020, in Tallahassee, FL. She was born May 27, 1940, at Coco Solo, Panama Canal Zone, the only child of Elizabeth Frances Simms and Ned James Wentz. Frances lost her father, a United States Navy officer, in 1942, when he was killed by enemy action during World War II. Her mother later married George Ralph Boll, who adopted Frances.
Frances grew up in Charleston, WV; Winter Park, FL; and Jacksonville, FL, and graduated with accolades from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville. She completed a bachelor's degree in history at Mary Baldwin College (now University) in Staunton, VA, in three years. She married and moved with her first husband to Columbus, GA, where she taught high school, winning awards as a young teacher. After her husband, a United States Army officer, prepared at Ft. Benning to serve in the Vietnam War, they moved to Japan where her husband was assigned. Their daughter, Elizabeth Burnet Winslow, was born there. Frances later returned to Jacksonville, FL, where she worked as an account executive at a local television station and met and married her second husband. They relocated to Amelia Island, FL, and had a son, Francis Boll Gibbs.
Frances earned first a real estate salesperson's and then a broker's license, and she and her third husband, Robert "Bo" Weiss Taber, created The Taber Real Estate Store. In semi-retirement, Frances and Bo owned and operated a bed and breakfast inn on Amelia Island, in a Victorian building they lovingly restored.
In 2007, Frances and Bo moved to the site of her college alma mater, Staunton, VA, for a period of several years. In 2011, they relocated to Tallahassee, FL, where their daughter and son and families had earlier made their homes. Moves never daunted Frances; in fact, she relished the opportunity to create new homes and make new friends.
Frances was a 60-year-plus member of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (and before that a member of National Society Children of the American Revolution). She brought her daughter into NSDAR, her son into National Society Sons of the American Revolution, and her grandchildren into Children of the American Revolution. She and her mother were organizing members of the Amelia Island Chapter DAR, and she later joined the Fort San Luis Chapter in Tallahassee. She was very proud of her 15 patriot ancestors recognized by NSDAR and for attaining Legacy status. Frances held several leadership roles in local chapters and was credited for recruiting nearly 70 members into the National Society. She assisted these prospective Daughters with identifying their own patriots. She was a very skilled genealogist, and she helped many more friends outside of DAR learn about their genealogy. She was also gratified to be a member of the Princess Amelia Chapter Colonial Dames XVII Century.
Frances had many interests in addition to her passions for history and genealogy. She was an avid student of politics, an ardent reader, a skilled writer, an expert bridge and blackjack player, and an inveterate traveler, particularly with her husband, Bo. She was a talented interior designer, needlework artist, and community theatre actress. She was an early adopter of personal computers and the Internet, and over the years she enjoyed keeping in touch with friends on Facebook and via email. She was also a master conversationalist and hostess. Frances made and kept friends from every period and location in her life, and she will be missed by many.
Frances was predeceased by her husband and her son. She is survived by her daughter, daughter-in-law LeAnne Renee Gibbs, grandsons Couper Marshall Gibbs and Robert Francis McAuliffe, and granddaughter Riley Ingraham Gibbs.
Frances will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will rest next to husband Bo, at a later date. For those interested, memorial donations may be made in support of the initiatives of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, www.dar.org/donatenow
