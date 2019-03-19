|
Francis Morton Hockman
Fairfield - Francis Morton Hockman, 84 of Fairfield died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home. Born January 14, 1935 in Rockbridge County, he was a son of the late John Templeton Hockman and Mary Lois Cook Hockman.
Francis was a life long member of New Mount Olive Lutheran Church. After serving in the U.S. Navy he returned home to the family farm and farmed until his retirement.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Ann Harlow Hockman, one daughter, Cathy Hockman Blalock and husband Chris, one grandson, Jordan Blalock and fiancé Racheal Hepler, one brother, Harold Hockman and wife Jeannie of Raphine, three sisters, Phyllis Hockman, Thelma Swisher both of Fairfield and Susan Young of Roanoke and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 11 am. Friday, March 22, 2019 at New Mount Olive Lutheran Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Price officiating. No formal visitation will be held but everyone will be welcome at his home after the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New Mount Olive Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019