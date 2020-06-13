Frank Claude Blackwell
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Claude Blackwell

Churchville - Frank Claude Blackwell, 64, of Churchville passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence, after battling lung cancer since August 2018.

Mr. Blackwell was born in Staunton, Virginia on November 23, 1955, a son of the late Homer Thomas, Sr. and Mary Alice (Weaver) Blackwell.

Frank was a former employee of Staunton Frozen foods and Crosby Trucking before becoming disabled several years ago. He had a great love for animals, nature, and sports. He loved hanging out in his shed with his buddies and animals and listening to sports or county music. Frank was a devoted fan of the Oakland Raiders, University of Virginia Cavaliers, and the Baltimore Orioles.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a brother, Fred W. Blackwell and father-in-law, Herman H. Breeden.

Frank will be deeply missed by his wife of forty-two years, Deborah E. (Breeden) Blackwell; a son, Frank Scott Blackwell; and a daughter, Brandi M. Wilcher and her husband Casey, all of Churchville; three granddaughters, Kayley Parrish, Adella Wilcher, Lynlee Wilcher; and a grandson, Brentlee Blackwell, all of Churchville; three brothers, Homer T. Blackwell and his wife Nancy of Waynesboro, Edward L. Blackwell and his wife Glenda of Churchville, and Leonard Harris and his wife Phyllis of Missouri; a sister, Bettie E. Smith of Churchville; sister-in-law, Lisa L. Blackwell of Churchville; mother-in-law, Nancy M. Breeden of Verona; brother-in-law, Steven H. Breeden of Verona; sister-in-law, Rita K. Shifflett and her husband Norman of Stuarts Draft; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens, Staunton by Pastor Lester Kennedy.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Blackwell's memory to the HELP MEDICAL CLOSET of Churchville, c/o Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 1016, Churchville, Virginia 24421 or the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved