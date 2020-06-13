Frank Claude Blackwell
Churchville - Frank Claude Blackwell, 64, of Churchville passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence, after battling lung cancer since August 2018.
Mr. Blackwell was born in Staunton, Virginia on November 23, 1955, a son of the late Homer Thomas, Sr. and Mary Alice (Weaver) Blackwell.
Frank was a former employee of Staunton Frozen foods and Crosby Trucking before becoming disabled several years ago. He had a great love for animals, nature, and sports. He loved hanging out in his shed with his buddies and animals and listening to sports or county music. Frank was a devoted fan of the Oakland Raiders, University of Virginia Cavaliers, and the Baltimore Orioles.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a brother, Fred W. Blackwell and father-in-law, Herman H. Breeden.
Frank will be deeply missed by his wife of forty-two years, Deborah E. (Breeden) Blackwell; a son, Frank Scott Blackwell; and a daughter, Brandi M. Wilcher and her husband Casey, all of Churchville; three granddaughters, Kayley Parrish, Adella Wilcher, Lynlee Wilcher; and a grandson, Brentlee Blackwell, all of Churchville; three brothers, Homer T. Blackwell and his wife Nancy of Waynesboro, Edward L. Blackwell and his wife Glenda of Churchville, and Leonard Harris and his wife Phyllis of Missouri; a sister, Bettie E. Smith of Churchville; sister-in-law, Lisa L. Blackwell of Churchville; mother-in-law, Nancy M. Breeden of Verona; brother-in-law, Steven H. Breeden of Verona; sister-in-law, Rita K. Shifflett and her husband Norman of Stuarts Draft; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens, Staunton by Pastor Lester Kennedy.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Blackwell's memory to the HELP MEDICAL CLOSET of Churchville, c/o Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 1016, Churchville, Virginia 24421 or the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.