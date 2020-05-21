|
|
Frank J. Feher, Jr.
Middlebrook - Frank Joseph Feher, Jr., 78, husband of Kathy (Gill) Feher, of 527 McKinley Road, Middlebrook, Virginia passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Feher was born in Trenton, New Jersey on October 29, 1941 the son of the late Frank Joseph, Sr. and Sophie (Lewandowski) Feher.
Frank was in the National Guard Reserves and was retired from the New Jersey Department of Transportation. He was a former member of the Middlebrook Ruritan Club, he enjoyed classic cars, working puzzles, reading, attending auctions, and antiquing.
Surviving in addition to his wife of forty-two years are two sons, Michael P. Feher and his wife Marianna of New Jersey and Christopher M. Feher and his wife Jen of Pennsylvania; two daughters, Sherry L. Page and her husband Jeff of Tennessee and Jessica L. Prater and her husband Jon of Lacey Spring; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his special dog "Lilly".
At Frank's request, services will be private.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from May 21 to May 24, 2020