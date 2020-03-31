|
|
Frank M. Wilkerson
Staunton - Frank Maxwell Wilkerson, 86, husband of Pluma Louise (Robertson) Wilkerson of 218 Surrey Road, Staunton passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Mr. Wilkerson was born in Augusta County, Virginia on April 16, 1933 a son of the late Anthony Perkins, Sr. and Oval (Robertson) Wilkerson.
Frank was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and served our Country in the United States Marines during the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with three stars, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean PUC, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. He always put his family, friends, and country first. Frank retired after thirty-six years as a mechanic with Verizon Phone Company and was a member of the Staunton-Augusta VFW Post 2216. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Mr. Wilkerson enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and family gatherings.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Burnett Rogers "Burnie" Wilkerson, Warren Wilkerson, and Ronald "Ron" Wilkerson; and four sisters, Evelyn (Wilkerson) Gibson, Frances (Wilkerson) Sutton, Ann (Wilkerson) Calverley, and Helen (Wilkerson) Knicely.
Surviving in addition to his wife of sixty-five years is a daughter, Anita W. Leitch and her husband Ray of Staunton; four brothers, Anthony Perkins Wilkerson, Jr., Carl W. Wilkerson, Paul A. Wilkerson all of Staunton, and Fred A. Wilkerson and wife Frances of Verona; a sister, Judith (Wilkerson) Zdinak of Staunton; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Wilkerson; a grandson, Blake D. Leitch; a granddaughter, Megan R. Shaffer and her husband Matthew; a great-grandson, Aiden J. Shaffer; a special nephew Calvin "Eddie" Back and many additional nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence.
A Private Graveside Service will be conducted in Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor Jesse Moffitt.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the American Parkinson Disease Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, New York 10305 or Christ United Methodist Church, c/o Roof Fund, 1512 Churchville Avenue, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020