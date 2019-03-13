Services
Obaugh Funeral Home Inc
8739 Highland Turnpike
Mc Dowell, VA 24458
(540) 396-3451
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hiner Church of the Brethren
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Hiner Church of the Brethren
Frank Thaddius Pullin


Staunton - Frank Thaddius Pullin, 86, of Staunton, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Doe Hill on February 15, 1933, a son of the late Emma (Flippo) and Burton McClintic Pullin.

On October 5, 1955, he married Ruth Marie Malcolm.

Frank served in U.S. Navy from 1952 until 1956 and was assigned duty on destroyer USS H.R. Dickson (DD708). After returning from duty, he attended and graduated from Woodrow Wilson Vocational Technical School, where he became a machinist. He retired from Industrial Machine Works in Waynesboro, and additionally worked at Staunton Machine Works and Morton Frozen Foods.

A machinist, Frank enjoyed metal crafting, especially making belt buckles for his friends. He loved music, hunting, fishing, storytelling and reading. Additionally, Frank owned and operated his family's farm in McDowell, where he raised cattle and enjoyed entertaining family and friends who gathered on the home place.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a young brother, Curtis Pullin; and two sisters, Lois Merberger and Bertha Ann Pullin.

Surviving him is his wife of 63 years, Ruth M. Pullin of Staunton; three children, Frankie P. Campbell and husband, Gary of Swoope, Alan Pullin and wife, Donna of Fredericksburg, and Crystal Morzark and husband, Victor of Churchville; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as a brother, Larry M. Pullin of Newscomerstown, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at Hiner Church of the Brethren with Pastor Bobby Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in McKendree Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the McDowell Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Delbert Rexrode, 527 Windrush Lane, Doe Hill, Va. 24433 or to the Highland County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 268, Monterey, Va. 24465.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.obaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019
