|
|
Dr. Frank Turnage
Fredericksburg - The family of Frank Turnage announces his passing at the age of 79 years in Fredericksburg. Dr. Turnage was president of Germanna for 21 years and started at Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave in 1967.
Frank will be remembered by his wife Nancy of 56 years, his children Wells (Ann-Marie) and Noah (Christina) and five grandchildren Maryanna, Gabor, Parker, Elizabeth and Melina. A daughter-in-law Lora and brother Cebe preceded him in death.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 26, 6-8pm at the Germanna Community College Fredericksburg Campus Workforce Building. A funeral service for Frank is on Wednesday, February 27, 1pm at Presbyterian Church, 810 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 and the family will receive friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall. Additional details are available at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Donations in his memory may be made to The Turnage Legacy Fund which supports the Germanna Guarantee Program that Frank started when he was president. The program pays educational expenses for students having financial struggles. www.Germanna.edu/donate/ or (540)423-9060.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019