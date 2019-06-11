|
Franklin Clements "Franky" Lambert
Stuarts Draft - Franklin Clements "Franky" Lambert, 72, of Stuarts Draft received the promise of resurrection on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born August 25, 1946 in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Franklin Charles and Mary Elizabeth (Clements) Lambert. On June 20, 1970 he married Georgeann King and the two shared a blessed union of 49 years.
Frank was a faithful and active member of Calvary United Methodist Church. As a church member, he enjoyed participating in the Food Pantry and serving on the Staff Parrish Committee. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran having served his country honorably during the Vietnam Era. Prior to retirement, he was employed for 39 years as the Maintenance Manager at Kenco. Throughout his lifetime, Frank enjoyed traveling, gardening and helping family, neighbors and friends. His greatest joy, however, was spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandson, Brayden. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, and as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Nelson Young.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Lambert Rojas and husband, Daniel of Virginia Beach, Va; grandson, Brayden Rojas; sisters, Gaynelle Lambert Banks and husband, Ted of Stuarts Draft and Rebecca Lambert Young of New Hope, Va; brother-in-law, Ed King and wife, Coni of Winchester, Va; and a number of special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2179 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the church with Pastor David Vaughan, Pastor Charles Reynolds, and Rev. Dr. John N. Vest officiating.
The family has asked that those desiring may make memorial contributions to Calvary United Methodist Church Food Pantry or , Donor Services, P.O. box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090-9018.
