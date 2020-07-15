1/1
Franklin Clemmer Coyner Jr.
1946 - 2020
Franklin Clemmer Coyner, Jr.

Waynesboro - Franklin Clemmer Coyner, Jr., 73, of Waynesboro VA passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born in Waynesboro on December 10, 1946, a son of the late Franklin Clemmer, Sr. and Katherine (Glenn) Coyner.

Frankie graduated from Wilson Memorial High School in 1965, received a degree in English Literature from NC State in Raleigh, and a law degree from Washington and Lee University. He was an accomplished attorney with a private practice in Stuarts Draft for over 40 years, helping countless individuals and families throughout his career.

A former F-4 pilot in the Navy, Frankie carried his passion for flying throughout his life flying small planes out of Eagles Nest in Waynesboro, his most treasured hobby.

In his free time, he loved taking care of his farm and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Coyner.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Coyner; son, Will Coyner and fiancé, Jess Trujillo; daughter, Jo and husband, Kurt Walling; grandchildren, Kipton, Tye and Remy Walling; nephew, James Fitzgerald and wife, Ginger and their children, Quinn and Catherine.

A private service will be held for the family and a public service will be at a later date, due to Covid-19.

The family would like to express special appreciation to nurse, Mary Jeffrey and the staff at Hospice of the Shenandoah.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Frankie's name to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1148 Ladd Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 15 to Jul. 18, 2020.
