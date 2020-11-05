Franklin D. Crawford
Staunton - Franklin Dea Crawford, 79, husband of Cathy (Wallace) Crawford, of Staunton, passed from the Covid-19 virus on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Augusta Health.
He was born January 17, 1941 in Harrisonburg, a son of the late Corbin and Annabelle (Ray) Crawford.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by DeJarnette and Smith's Transfer.
Franklin was a member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church.
In addition to his beloved wife of 33 years, family includes two sons and a daughter-in-law, Frankie and Oveda Crawford and Quentin Crawford and fiancé, Shane Woodruff; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Carolyn and James Stephenson, Cynthia Graham, Judy and James Butler, and Sandra and Stuart Tyrone; a step daughter and son-in-law, Nikki and Rickie Maddox; five brothers, Howard, Owen and wife, Margaret, Robert, Ezell, and Purcell Crawford; a sister, Neomi Woodson; 15 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Corbin "Bucky", Richard, and Johnny Crawford; and two sisters, Shirley Woodson and Elizabeth Stuart.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastors Conchita Holtz and Gerald Blair.
Active pallbearers will be his brothers.
Memorials may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037-1830.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
