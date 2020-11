Franklin D. CrawfordStaunton - Franklin Dea Crawford, 79, husband of Cathy (Wallace) Crawford, of Staunton, passed from the Covid-19 virus on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Augusta Health.He was born January 17, 1941 in Harrisonburg, a son of the late Corbin and Annabelle (Ray) Crawford.Prior to retirement, he was employed by DeJarnette and Smith's Transfer.Franklin was a member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church.In addition to his beloved wife of 33 years, family includes two sons and a daughter-in-law, Frankie and Oveda Crawford and Quentin Crawford and fiancé, Shane Woodruff; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Carolyn and James Stephenson, Cynthia Graham, Judy and James Butler, and Sandra and Stuart Tyrone; a step daughter and son-in-law, Nikki and Rickie Maddox; five brothers, Howard, Owen and wife, Margaret, Robert, Ezell, and Purcell Crawford; a sister, Neomi Woodson; 15 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by three brothers, Corbin "Bucky", Richard, and Johnny Crawford; and two sisters, Shirley Woodson and Elizabeth Stuart.A graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastors Conchita Holtz and Gerald Blair.Active pallbearers will be his brothers.Memorials may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037-1830.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net