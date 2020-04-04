Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Franklin D. Riley Jr.


1964 - 2020
Franklin D. Riley Jr. Obituary
Franklin D. Riley, Jr.

Hagerstown, MD - Franklin Delano "Randy" Riley, Jr., 55, of Hagerstown, Maryland passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

Mr. Riley was born in Prince George County, Maryland on August 25, 1964, a son of Franklin Delano "Laney" Riley, Sr. and the late Charlotte Irene Riley.

Randy was employed for twenty-eight years at Roberts Oxygen. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting in Virginia and Maryland. Randy enjoyed motorsports, ATV riding, and spending time with his dogs.

Surviving in addition to his father are two brothers, Rob Riley and wife Jamie of Palmyra, Virginia and Bryan Riley and wife Patricia of Chevy Chase, Maryland; and a sister, Karen Swonger and her husband, "Bear" of Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Rocky Springs Cemetery in Deerfield.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020
