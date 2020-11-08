Fred Andrew Beverage, Jr.
Fred Andrew Beverage, Jr., 69, husband of Debbie Beverage, of Staunton passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Born May 19, 1951 in Monterey, he was the son of the late Juanita Mae (Siron) Beverage Welcher and Fred Andrew Beverage.
Prior to his decline in health Fred attended Linden Heights Baptist Church.
An accomplished jeweler, Fred retired from Glassner Jewelers after 25 years of employment and worked with Fisher Auto Parts for several years thereafter.
A man of many talents (all of which he passed to his son), Fred will be remembered for his woodworking, works of stained glass and model airplanes, which he would build and fly. Additionally, he enjoyed attending auctions, as well as traveling, most especially to the Smokey Mountains and Lancaster, Pa.
Above all, Fred was a loving husband, supportive father, and absolutely cherished time spent with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife of 47 years, he is survived by daughter, Amanda B. Fridley and husband, Brian; and grandson, Colton of Staunton; son, David M. Beverage and fiancée, Erin; and granddaughter, Carly of Staunton; aunt, Helen S. Cash of Staunton; special cousins, Betty Arbaugh of Monterey, as well as Jim Beverage and Jan Selzer of Staunton; father-in-law, Donald S. Cash of Staunton; sister-in-law, Becky Stinnett and husband, Paul of Staunton; and brothers-in-law, John Cash and wife, Molly of Fishersville, as well as Timothy Cash and Toby Cash, both of Staunton.
In addition to his parents predeceased family members include his sisters, Donna Kay Beverage and Christine Beverage; and mother-in-law, Edith Cash.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Obaugh Funeral Home with pastor Todd Pyle officiating. Burial will follow in Beverage Family Cemetery on Strait Creek Road.
The family will received friends 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, November 11 at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers will be Wesley Cash, Toby Cash, Timothy Cash, Bob Beverage, Wayne Beverage, Mike Widener and Vernon Wooddell.
Special thanks to Fred's caregivers and friends at Augusta Health Cancer Center, especially to Dr. Raymond Cruz and nurses, Greg, Peggy and Michelle. In appreciation for their outstanding care and compassion over the years the family asks memorial donations be made to Augusta Health Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, Va. 22939.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com
.