Fred D. Bowers
Staunton - Fred D. Bowers, 83, of Staunton went to be with his heavenly Father on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on June 3, 1936 in Mt. Jackson, Virginia, a son of the late Perry L. and Beulah S. Bowers.
Fred was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving many years as a Sunday School Teacher, a member of the Finance Committee, and Church Council. He enjoyed working at Planters Bank and Trust Company for a majority of his forty-five year banking career. He served on the Board of Trustees of the Pleasant View Cemetery Association and was a proud member of the Jollivue-Barterbrook Ruritan Club where he had perfect attendance for fifty years. He also volunteered for many years at the Verona Community Food Pantry.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bowers was preceded in death by a brother, Marion L. Bowers.
Fred is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Wanda; a daughter, Susan and her husband Forester, and a son John and his wife Beth. Grandchildren Dustin and his wife Katie, Austin and his wife Brooke, Hunter, and Ashlea and her husband Tyler; and great-grandchildren Brayden, Abigail, Letti, Teddy, and Peyton, soon-to-be-born.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran church by Pastor Derek Boggs with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Fred's grandsons, and Donald Heishman, Danny Bowers, and Burke Simmons.
Honorary pallbearers will be M.C. Ashby, Jr., Jack Quick, Jr., Dennis Hastert, David Simmons, Roger Shiflett, Hunter Fauber, James Bell, and members of the Jollivue-Barterbrook Ruritan Club.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pleasant View Cemetery Association, 2733 Spring Hill Road, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019