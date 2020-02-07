Services
Fred R. "Buddy" Stone

Fred R. "Buddy" Stone

Fishersville - Fred R. "Buddy" Stone, 85, was called to meet the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born in Stuarts Draft on February 2, 1935, the son of the late Thomas L. Stone, Jr. and Dorothy Howard Stone.

Buddy graduated from Wilson Memorial High School with the class of 1953 and was retired from McQuay International. He was a volunteer at Augusta Health and had served as an Elder in Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church. He was a past President of the Fishersville Ruritan Club and for many years he coached little league sports. He enjoyed music, gardening and loved spending time with his family and his little dogs, Jenny and Jezebel.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Elizabeth Wampler Stone; his children, Josh and Teri, Jan and Larry, Jill and Charlie, and Joseph and Greg; his grandchildren, Stephanie and Kent, Jeremy and Trish, Jody and Hank, Jamey and Josh, Josh and Kay, Sara, and Kayla; his great-grandchildren, Kyle, Logan, Landon, Lauren, Clinton, Weston, Natalee, Brayden, Brody, Olivia, Oaklynn and Owen.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P. M., Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 30 Tinkling Spring Drive, Fishersville, with a Memorial Service to be held immediately following in the Sanctuary conducted by the Rev. Patrick Ryan and the Rev. Merle Fisher.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta SPCA, 33 Archery Lane, Staunton, VA 24401 or to the Shenandoah House, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P. O. Box 100, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

In the event that Fred survived his wife he wrote the following humorous option for his obituary: He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 Yrs. Elizabeth. He is survived by many adoring lady friends and his family etc. etc. etc.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020
