Freddie Dale Pitzer, Sr.
Stuarts Draft - Freddie Dale Pitzer, Sr., 72, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, formerly of Staunton, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2020. Freddie was born February 28, 1948 in Greenville, West Virginia to the late Frank and Evelyn Pitzer. Freddie was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 40 years, Patricia, in 2008; his son Charlie in 2015 and his brother, Buster in 2018.
Freddie is survived by his son, Dale and his wife, Tina of Verona; daughter, Stephanie Wimer and her husband, Jason of Stuarts Draft; his granddaughters, Jaden and Skye and grandson, Tyler Wimer. He is also survived by his brother, Joe Pitzer and sisters, Janice Pruitt, Mary Miller, Connie Wilson, Debbie Friend and Marilyn Pitzer. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Freddie also leaves behind his dog, "Dog" and cat, "Pookie".
Freddie retired from being an over the road truck driver for Smith's Transfer and Consolidated Freightways. He was a member of Teamsters Local 29.
For the last 14 years, his granddaughter, Jaden, has been the light and love of his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests food or monetary donations to the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services, 1001 Mt. Torrey Rd., Lyndhurst, VA 22952. Food donations for the shelter will be accepted visitation night so that Freddie's granddaughter may deliver the food for the animals.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M., Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020