Services
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
(540) 932-3600
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Pitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie Dale Pitzer Sr.


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddie Dale Pitzer Sr. Obituary
Freddie Dale Pitzer, Sr.

Stuarts Draft - Freddie Dale Pitzer, Sr., 72, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, formerly of Staunton, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2020. Freddie was born February 28, 1948 in Greenville, West Virginia to the late Frank and Evelyn Pitzer. Freddie was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 40 years, Patricia, in 2008; his son Charlie in 2015 and his brother, Buster in 2018.

Freddie is survived by his son, Dale and his wife, Tina of Verona; daughter, Stephanie Wimer and her husband, Jason of Stuarts Draft; his granddaughters, Jaden and Skye and grandson, Tyler Wimer. He is also survived by his brother, Joe Pitzer and sisters, Janice Pruitt, Mary Miller, Connie Wilson, Debbie Friend and Marilyn Pitzer. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Freddie also leaves behind his dog, "Dog" and cat, "Pookie".

Freddie retired from being an over the road truck driver for Smith's Transfer and Consolidated Freightways. He was a member of Teamsters Local 29.

For the last 14 years, his granddaughter, Jaden, has been the light and love of his life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests food or monetary donations to the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services, 1001 Mt. Torrey Rd., Lyndhurst, VA 22952. Food donations for the shelter will be accepted visitation night so that Freddie's granddaughter may deliver the food for the animals.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M., Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville.

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -