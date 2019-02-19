Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Freddie Lee Miller

Waynesboro - Freddie Lee Miller of Waynesboro was promoted to Glory on Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was born May 14, 1937 in Staunton. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, and brother.

He was a faithful member of Basic UMC. He worked at G.E. and later VEPCO (now Dominion Energy).

Surviving are his bride, Becky Wood Miller; daughters, Crystal Anderson (David) and Monica Garber (Chris); five grandchildren; nieces and close friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Basic United Methodist Church with Rev. Chad Beck and Rev. Don Gibson officiating. A reception will follow in the church social hall.

Memorial donations may be made to Basic UMC or Hospice of the Shenandoah.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019
