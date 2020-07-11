1/1
Frederick E. Foster
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick E. Foster

Staunton - Frederick Earl "Fred" Foster, 72, husband of Patricia L. (Simpson) Foster of Staunton, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Foster was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 11, 1948, a son of the late John and Eunice (Brown) Foster.

Fred served his country as a computer technician in the United States Air Force for over twenty years. He was stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War, Germany, Korea, Saudi Arabia, and various bases in the United States. He was a member of the Shenandoah Valley Radio Controlled Aircraft Club, an avid photographer, and enjoyed woodworking and repairing automobiles. Fred did everything and was a "Jack of all trades".

In addition to his parents, Mr. Foster was preceded in death by a brother, Everett Foster and a niece, Rachel McFarland Gambino.

Surviving in addition to his wife of thirty-eight years is a daughter, Michelle Foster Woods; a step-daughter, Melinda Wills and her husband Brett; two grandchildren, Aaron and Bryan Wills; two sisters, Eloyce Blue and Elaine McFarland; and nieces and nephew, Elizabeth Blue, Debra Watts, Jarrod McFarland, and Kimberly Taylor.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jul. 11 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved