Frederick E. Foster
Staunton - Frederick Earl "Fred" Foster, 72, husband of Patricia L. (Simpson) Foster of Staunton, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Foster was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 11, 1948, a son of the late John and Eunice (Brown) Foster.
Fred served his country as a computer technician in the United States Air Force for over twenty years. He was stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War, Germany, Korea, Saudi Arabia, and various bases in the United States. He was a member of the Shenandoah Valley Radio Controlled Aircraft Club, an avid photographer, and enjoyed woodworking and repairing automobiles. Fred did everything and was a "Jack of all trades".
In addition to his parents, Mr. Foster was preceded in death by a brother, Everett Foster and a niece, Rachel McFarland Gambino.
Surviving in addition to his wife of thirty-eight years is a daughter, Michelle Foster Woods; a step-daughter, Melinda Wills and her husband Brett; two grandchildren, Aaron and Bryan Wills; two sisters, Eloyce Blue and Elaine McFarland; and nieces and nephew, Elizabeth Blue, Debra Watts, Jarrod McFarland, and Kimberly Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
