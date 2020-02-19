|
|
Frederick "Danny" Eaves
Waynesboro - Frederick "Danny" Eaves, 57, of Waynesboro and husband of Sylvia (Blair) Eaves departed this life Monday, February 17, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on December 11, 1962 in Waynesboro to the late Frances Eaves and Thomas Perry.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Public viewing will be an hour prior to the service at the church.
The family will receive friends anytime at the residence. Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com.
Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938, (540) 886-2601.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020