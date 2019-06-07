Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
View Map
Frederick Wayne Davis Obituary
Frederick Wayne Davis

Waynesboro - Frederick Wayne Davis, 55, husband of Gloria Davis passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Davis was born in Lexington, Virginia on April 3, 1964, the son of the late Charles Wayne and Rebecca Jane (Green) Davis.

Frederick enjoyed fishing, camping, cookouts and being with his family. He retired April 15, 2019 from DBI Services, and previously was employed by Burger King on Greenville Avenue, the Augusta Correctional Center, and served in the Buena Vista Rescue Squad.

Surviving in addition to his wife, is a daughter, Sheena Davis and her husband Josh of Buena Vista; three step-children, Crystal Botkin of Staunton, Tina Marshall of Crimora, and Amy Marshall Price of Staunton; and eleven grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, and other times at the residence of his wife, Gloria, 420 South Wayne Avenue, Apt. 1, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from June 7 to June 10, 2019
