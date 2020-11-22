Fredrick Benson
Craigsville - Fredrick Marshall Benson, 79, of Craigsville, Virginia passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Brookdale in Staunton, Virginia.
He was born February 21, 1941 in Fordwick, Virginia, the son of the late Henry Marshall Benson and Pauline Mclure Harris Benson.
Fred was employed with the Virginia Department of Highways for 30+ years as a drafting engineer.
He was a veteran of the U.S. National Guard.
Fred was a member of Craigsville Southern Baptist Church.
He is survived by his brother; Henry "Bob" Benson; sister-in-law, Vickie Moran; nephew, Kevin Benson; and great nephew, Nathan Shiley.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Craigsville Community Cemetery with Pastor Tom Quick officiating.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com
.