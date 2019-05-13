|
|
Fredrick N. Dudley
Palm Bay, FL - On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, Fredrick N Dudley, loving father and husband, passed away at the age of 88 in Palm Bay, Florida. Fred was born on July 13, 1930 in Carbondale, Colorado to Arthur Berkley Dudley and FloraBelle Chrisman Dudley.
Fred enlisted in the Navy when he was 17 years old and saw action in Korea and Vietnam, where he received a purple heart for his service in combat. After retiring as a CPOC with 30 years of Navy service, he became a Virginia State Trooper and then an officer at the Division of Motor Vehicles. He retired to Florida, but continued his community service as an EMT, volunteer fireman, and volunteer policeman for Brevard County.
Fred was strong willed, a free spirit, an adventurer, a world traveler, and a storyteller. He hunted elk in the mountains of Colorado as a teen, hitch-hiked across the US several times, sailed the Seven Seas with the Navy, dealt with blizzards in Antarctica, tsunamis off the coast of Japan, and jumped from a bullet riddled helicopter into the Mekong River in Vietnam.
Fred always told the truth, loved to laugh, and almost always had a smile on his face. He was well known for his love for nature, and in his lifetime he lovingly cared for many, many animals both domestic and wild.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Wilson Dudley and his brother Edward Berkeley Dudley. He is survived by his daughter Tracey Dudley Weinstein, his wife Linda Dudley and his sisters Martha Clark and Virginia Ridge.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Wildlife Center of Virginia at PO Box 1557, Waynesboro Virginia 22980. He would be honored.
Published in The News Leader from May 13 to May 16, 2019