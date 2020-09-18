1/1
Fredrick W. Fitzgerald Sr.
{ "" }
Fredrick W. Fitzgerald, Sr.

Staunton - Fredrick Wallace Fitzgerald, Sr., 80, a lifelong resident of Staunton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Fitzgerald was born on October 7, 1939, in Staunton, the son of the late Samuel W. and Ruth E. Fitzgerald of Staunton.

Fred was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Fred retired in 2001 from DuPont as an Electrical Instrumentation Mechanic, after 33 years of service. Additionally, he was the sole proprietor of F. W. Fitzgerald Electrical Service from 1972 until 2001.

He enjoyed fishing. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, the Washington Nationals and the University of Virginia Basketball Team. He was a loving father and grandfather.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Fitzgerald was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cindy L. Fitzgerald, a grandson, Robert H. Fitzgerald, a grandson, Joshua Sterrett, and a son-in-law, Ricky Sheffer.

Mr. Fitzgerald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy C. Fitzgerald of Staunton; his son, Fredrick W. Fitzgerald, Jr. and wife, Kathy, of Raphine; six daughters, Dee Fitzgerald of Staunton, Angel Showalter and her husband, Lloyd of Staunton, Sue Rose and her husband, John, of New Hope, Laurie Munson and her husband, Buddy, of Indian Trail, NC, Jacqueline Sheffer of Staunton, Patty Fitzgerald and her significant other, Christopher Cloonan of Waynesboro, and Samantha Sterrett of Staunton and Samuel Sterrett of Staunton; 10 grandchildren, Dakota Rose, Zeven Showalter, Dylan Sheffer, Raven Showalter, Andrew Fitzgerald, Kelsey Sheffer, Colton Munson, Gracie Munson, Willson Sterrett, and Weston Sterrett; six sisters, Ruth Ann Wheeler of Verona, Therese Ronuckeo of Baltimore, MD, Rose Marie Weaver and her husband, Mack, of Fishersville, Dolores Beathe and her husband, William of Stuarts Draft, Mary Eillen Fitzgerald of Staunton, and Windi Fitzgerald-Ford and her husband, Dan, of Waynesboro.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Thornrose Cemetery where Mr. Fitzgerald will be laid to rest by his mother, Ruth.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Shenandoah Animal Services in Lyndhurst, VA.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfunealhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Sep. 18 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
