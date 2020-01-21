|
G. Payne Fisher, Jr.
Staunton - G. Payne Fisher, Jr., 88, widower of Edith Virginia "Edie" (Mynes) Fisher of Staunton passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Mr. Fisher was born in Alleghany County on January 23, 1931, the son of the late Gratton P. and Isabelle (Mathney) Fisher.
Payne was a member of Third Presbyterian Church and served in the United States Marines. He enjoyed hunting, bluegrass and old country music, as well as spending time telling stories with old friends.
In addition to his parents and wife Mr. Fisher was preceded in death by a son, Leonard H. Moran and a brother, Harold Fisher.
Surviving are four sons, G. P. Fisher, III and his wife Deana of Staunton, Todd Phillips and his fiancé Debbie Williams of Hermitage, Dale Phillips of Stuarts Draft, and Ronald Phillips and his wife Peggy of South Carolina; a daughter, Christy Dawn Fisher of Staunton; a sister, Jane C. Hobson of Hot Springs; nine grandchildren, Scott Phillips, Jennifer Cary, Ronnie Hurt, Mikie Phillips, Brittany Fisher, Brandon Phillips, Rodney Hurt, Kaela Phillips, Logan Fisher; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Third Presbyterian Church, 1313 Barterbrook Road, Staunton.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Third Presbyterian Church by Pastor Jacob Singleton.
Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be special friends and family.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia 24401 is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020