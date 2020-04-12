Services
Gail I. Bolton

Gail I. Bolton Obituary
Gail I. Bolton

Verona - Gail Ireland Bolton, 82, a resident of Verona, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Mr. Bolton was born on November 24, 1937, in Brandywine, WV and was a son of the late Willie Lester and Flossie Nesselrodt Bolton. He served in the National Guard for four years and worked for Dupont until 1997. He was a member of Staunton First Church of God.

On September 3,1977, he married Linda Faye Bolton who survives.

Also, surviving are three children, Jeffrey Shawn Bolton of Crimora, Christopher Lee Carper of Verona, Richard Edward Carper and wife Lynn of Tennessee; two brothers, Darrell Bolton of Richmond, Randy Bolton of Harrisonburg; a sister, Thelma Reich of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Amanda Pittington, Hunter Carper, Kiser Bolton, Berkley Carper and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bolton was preceded in death by a brother, Nathan Bolton; two sisters, Delores Maus; and Roberta Cline

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Staunton First Church of God, 1850 Shutterly Mill Road VA 24401.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.

McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2020
